Oreo is giving away free candy bars to celebrate National Oreo Day

Every junk food has its day, and Oreo is no exception. National Oreo Day is celebrated on March 6, and this year the brand is giving away free candy bars to celebrate.

To claim the free Oreo bar, fans must fill out a form on the company's website including an address. In mid-March, Oreo will send an email with a coupon to those are eligible for the free candy.

To fill out the form, go to www.OreoBirthdayGiveaway.com.

Oreo said it will give the coupon to the first one million to complete the form.

The first Oreo cookie was produced at a Chelsea Market bakery in Manhattan in 1912, according to parent company Mondelez, and National Oreo Day is celebrated every year on March 6, the cookie's "birthday."

