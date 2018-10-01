Man shot, killed after saying he had gun at Orlando hospital, OPD says

ORLANDO, Fla., - The Orlando Regional Medical Center was under a lockdown after a man said he had a weapon, according to the Orlando Police Department.

When officers tried to make contact with him, he made "aggressive movements" and three police officers fired their weapons, killing the man.

OPD said he did not have a gun, but made movements "consistent with retrieving a firearm." All three officers are on paid administrative leave. No other people were injured.

The unknown suspect was a patient at ORMC. Police say while in the hospital he told staff members that he had a gun and was going to shoot anyone who came near him.

There were patients close by who needed medical treatment, so officers approached the suspect. The man told police multiple times "it's going to end right here." He also told officers he was a suspect in a homicide, but OPD has not confirmed that statement.

OPD Units are currently at ORMC (ER) in response to a male subject who is claiming to be in possession of a weapon. Crisis negotiators are on scene. Situation is contained but ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Pa9sekX6YZ — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 1, 2018

There were more than 20 police vehicles at the hospital Monday morning, according to WKMG. The parent company of ORMC, Orlando Health, says the emergency department is on lockdown. A witness told WKMG that they were turned away from the hospital. All other areas of the hospital are still fully operational, according to Orlando Health.

OPD tweeted, asking people to stay away from the area. A crisis negotiator was on the scene. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating.

The unidentified suspect is a white man in his mid 30s according to the OPD.

