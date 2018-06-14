Lawsuit: Florida firm ignored warnings about Pulse shooter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida-based security company is being sued for allegedly ignoring warning signs that the man who killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub was unfit to be a security guard.

The Palm Beach Post reports the lawsuit was filed Monday in Palm Beach County Circuit Court against Jupiter-based G4S Secure Solutions. The lawsuit says G4S ignored complaints about Omar Mateen's behavior while providing him with firearms training.

It was filed on behalf of the mother of 32-year-old Deonka Deidra Drayton of Orlando, who died during the June 2016 rampage.

Mateen was killed by Orlando police.

G4S said it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit also claims the nightclub failed to provide adequate security or sufficient exits. The families of several victims have filed similar suits against Pulse and Orlando police.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.