Orlando police officer shot; 4 kids held hostage

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police officer was shot late Sunday after responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex, officials said.

In a media briefing, Monday morning by Chief John Mina with the Orlando Police Department, the officer has serious and significant injuries from the shooting but is expected to survive.

Orlando police swarmed the Westbrook Apartments, near Universal Orlando, where a standoff is underway with a barricaded person.

The suspect has four children (ages 1, 7, 10, and 12) as hostages inside the home, said Chief Mina.

Police arrived at the apartment complex after a woman called police and said her boyfriend had beaten her. The suspect fire shots, gunfire was exchanged, and the officer was struck, Mina said.

The officer was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery.

We would welcome your prayers for our officer, who sustained a very serious injury, and for his loved ones and his OPD family. pic.twitter.com/Mlv5GW50My — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.