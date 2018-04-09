Overcrowded city morgue receives new cooler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new cooler to hold more bodies at the Duval County morgue is expected to arrive Monday, according to the medical examiner's officer.

The cooler is much needed for the overcrowded morgue at the Duval County Medical Examiner's Office.



Over the last year, News4JAX has been following the issue of overcrowding at the morgue. One of the main reasons this is happening is due to the opioid crisis. The medical examiner's office

say this new cooler will help, but will not solve the problem.

Medical examiners perform autopsies six days, four bodies at a time, in a relatively small room,

but the morgue can only hold 50 bodies.

Last November, the I-TEAM learned a body was put on the floor, because of a "dire lack of space".

During our investigation last year, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Valerie Rao, said over the course of

eight months, not one day went by without her office examining a drug overdose case.

Dr. Rao went on to say there were times when her office had to refuse bodies from funeral homes and hospitals.

While this new cooler will help, the Medical Examiner's office says a long term solution would be building a newer and larger building.

The city has that in its five-year capital plan, but nothing has been approved.

