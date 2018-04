JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters responded to an overnight mobile home fire on Wabash Boulevard, in the Biltmore neighborhood of the Westside. The first calls came in just before midnight.

When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. At one point, fire crews had to be pulled out of the structure for their safety.

No word on what started the fire.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.