Semi-truck overturns, blocks I-95 at International Golf Parkway

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to an overturned semi that impacted traffic on Interstate 95 and International Golf Parkway.

According to FHP, the single-vehicle crash blocked all southbound lanes of I-95 at International Golf Parkway Tuesday morning. Two right lanes were reopened just after 6 a.m. with traffic backed up for about two miles.

Drivers can use County Road 210 eastbound to U.S.1 southbound to avoid delays.

FHP reported that once the semi-truck is removed, crews will investigate the roadway and repair the guardrail.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.