This family's massive Christmas display will blow your mind

BERNVILLE, Pa - If you think your family goes all out when it comes to decorating for the holidays... check out this dazzling display of lights!

The Koziar Family in Bernville, Pennsylvania has been decorating their property since 1948.

What started as a hobby became a popular national attraction.

The Koziar's Christmas Village boasts more than one million lights and has been awarded the Best Outdoor Christmas Display in the world.

The winter wonderland is open to the public for about two months around the holidays -- the owners spend the rest of the year planning, decorating, and making repairs.

Copyright CNN