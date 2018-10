JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 100 people turned out to join in the 'We Rise' pro-peace, arts and music festival Saturday at A. Philips Randolph Boulevard.

Painting was the major theme as dozens of people young and old gathered together to paint one side of the Eastside Brotherhood Club building.

Festival goers said they wanted to send a message of peace to everyone in Jacksonville.

