Palm Coast man accused of sexual assault in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A Palm Coast man was taken into custody on suspicion of sexual assault in St. Augustine, according to an arrest affidavit.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, St. Johns County sheriff's deputies arrested Ryan Matthew Kenton, 27, of Palm Coast, at Electric Motor Works on Center Street in St. Augustine.

Kenton is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of battery.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by News4Jax, Kenton sexually assaulted a female an hour and half before he was arrested.

The victim’s age was not in the affidavit, but according to the charge, the victim is older than 12.

The affidavit states that about 7:15 a.m. Monday, the victim woke up with Kenton on top of her. The victim told investigators that Kenton would not let her go, even after she screamed at him to let her go several times. According to the affidavit, the victim was held down against her will while she was sexually assaulted.

When investigators spoke to Kenton, he admitted to entering the victim’s home to retrieve a jacket. According to the affidavit, he also told investigators that he blacked out, and admitted to holding the victim down against her will and hearing the victim scream for him to stop. According to Kenton, he released the victim when she agreed to have sex with him, but told investigators that he and the female did not have sex. Then, he told investigators that he was unsure if he committed sexual assault, the affidavit states.

According to investigators, the victim had marks on her neck and feet that were consistent with her statements.

Kenton was booked into the St. Johns County jail, where he was being held without bond on both charges as of Monday afternoon.

