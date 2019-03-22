Palm Coast man could face life in prison for sex trafficking

Photo of Sean Farrelly during his arrest, courtesy of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 47-year-old man Flagler County has been indicted by U.S. attorney Maria Chapa Lopez for sexually exploiting an underage girl. If convicted, Sean Patrick Farrelly faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in federal prison.

Farrelly was arrested last February at his Palm Beach home, where Flagler County Sheriff’s Office authorities also found him in possession of marijuana.

According to the grand jury indictment, "Farrelly recruited, enticed, transported, obtained, maintained, patronized, and solicited a girl under 18 years old to engage in a commercial sex act."

Flagler Sheriff’s Office and the FBI investigated the case and arrested Farrelly with the assistance of the First Coast Child Protection Team, the Department of Children and Families, the victim, and the victim’s family.

Flager County Sheriff Rick Stale thanked the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office for their help, commenting on Farrelly by saying, "I hope that he spends a long time in federal prison where he belongs."

