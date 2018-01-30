Palm Coast man gets 2 life terms for sexual battery of minor, officials say

BUNNELL, Fla. - A Palm Coast man was sentenced Tuesday to two concurrent terms of life in prison for performing sexual acts on a child, among other charges, the office of the state attorney said.

Paul Kevin Dykes, 21, and Erin Vickers, 23, were accused of the sex acts with a child and possessing images of sexual acts involving children.

Vickers was convicted on charges in September and sentenced to two life sentences for her participation in the crimes.

Dykes was convicted in December of principal to capital sexual battery, conspiracy to commit capital sexual battery, solicitation to commit capital sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, and 20 counts of possession of sexual performance by a minor.

“No sentence can erase what happened to our child victim in this case, but the double life sentence imposed by the judge will hold this defendant accountable for his crimes,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said following the sentence.

