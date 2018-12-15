Palm Coast woman dies is crash

A woman died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 at Seminole Woods Blvd in Flagler County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Katherine May Sanford, 85, was driving south on the highway just after 8:00 p.m. She then tried to turn left onto Seminole Woods Boulevard. Sanford's car drove into the path of Honda CRV that was traveling north, troopers said.

Sanford was taken to Halifax Hospital where she died. According to the crash report Sanford was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the CRV was not hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.