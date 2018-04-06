Panhandling ordinance starts in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A new panhandling ordinance is in effect in St. Augustine.

Under the ordinance, panhandling will be prohibited within 20 feet of the following places: business entries and exits, bus and trolley stops, ATMs, parking lots, meters, public restrooms and within 100 feet of day cares and schools. It will also be banned after dark - which is 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset.

Police say the first phase of enforcement is educating people about the new rules. Officers have been handing out copies of the ordinance over the last 10 days so everyone can be on the same page.

Enforcement will be powered by calls and complaints from people and businesses. There are also 14 cameras set up with more on the way. Businesses can be a part of the camera system but businesses will need to pay for the cost of the camera.

If officers see someone breaking the rules, they'll issue a $100 citation.

"If they continue to not voluntarily comply with the ordinance and keep receiving citations, it could escalate into an arrest," assistant chief of police Anthony Cuthbert said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.