Paralyzed 4-year-old missing from Tennessee prompts an Endangered Child Alert

DICKSON, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 4-year-old from Dickson, WKRN reports.

alynn Turnbow has been missing since early April, The Dickson County Sheriff's Office reports. WKRN reports the child may be with her father, 44-year-old Jason Bradford.

Kalynn is 3 feet 5 inches tall and about 30 pounds. She is paralyzed and requires assistance. Jason Bradford is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 198 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and could be driving a red pickup truck.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

