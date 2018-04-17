Parent feedback wanted in annual DCPS School Climate Survey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Parents now have to chance to let Duval County Public Schools know if they think schools in the district are making the grade.

The annual School Climate Survey offers an opportunity for parents and caregivers to let the district know what works and what could be improved in the classroom.



Every public school in Duval County will be ranked.

Parents can let them know how they’re doing by taking this survey.The district says this is all about getting feedback.

The survey is anonymous and no topic is off limits.

It takes just a few minutes, and you can mark if you strongly agree or disagree on a variety of topics including school environment, safety, academics, parental involvement and communication.



From text messages to email, social media, or the news, you can also sound off on how you want to be notified by your children’s' school.



The idea is to get results on what can be better. The survey will be offered in a variety of languages and is available April 16 through May 18.

