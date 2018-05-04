Iowa parents concerned about disturbing daycare video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Parents are outraged after a video surfaced on social media, which appears to show a crying toddler pinned under a storage container at a Des Moines-area daycare while employees laugh nearby.

The woman who shared the video on Snapchat said she used to work at Traditions Children’s Center in West Des Moines, where the incident happened. Concerned parents sent the video to KCCI.

“All you can see is a tote being held down by one of the staff members. There’s a little girl, she pops up and you can see she’s crying,” one parent said. “If you know the little girl’s under there crying, don’t laugh and hold it back down.”

The video was shot a month ago, but Kristen Netteland, who owns the daycare, told KCCI she only found out about the incident this week.

“When the video came to the attention of the director, both individuals were asked about the situation,” Netteland wrote in an email to employees. “As a result of the investigation, neither individuals work for Traditions.”

Netteland said the day care is working with the Department of Human Services as the investigation continues. She said the action of two daycare workers does not represent the center.

