Parents, don't buy this phone case for your child, police warn

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association is warning parents about a new phone case that could be dangerous if your child was caught carrying it.

"Please do not purchase or let your children purchase this cell phone case," The San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's said. "Although a novelty, it will create unwanted scrutiny from law enforcement for whoever uses it."

The phone case appears at first glance to be a gun. It comes in different colors. The black one looking realistic if tucked away in one's pocket.

Police say someone could potentially get shot.

"Regular citizens will see it and call 911 and then law enforcement will respond accordingly for a subject with a gun call. At minimum, someone will be proned out on the ground until the LEOs can secure the “Phone case” or someone could potentially get shot depending on their actions when LEOs respond."

