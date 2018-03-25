Parents facing abuse charges after daughter refuses arranged marriage

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrested the parents of a 16-year-old girl who ran away after suffering abuse over her refusal to take part in an arranged marriage.

Authorities said Maarib Al Hishmawi's parents -- Abdulah Fahmi Al Hishmawi, 34, and Hamdiyah Sabah Al Hishmawi, 33 -- attempted to force her into an arranged marriage and subjected her to physical abuse when she refused.

The teen was reported missing Jan. 30 after she was last seen leaving Taft High School. She was located in mid-March. Police say she was taken in by an organization after she ran away and was safe.

The Bexar County sheriff tells our sister station KSAT, "Several times it was reported to us that this young lady was abused with hot cooking oil being thrown on her body. She was beaten with broomsticks. At least at one point, she was choked almost to the point of unconsciousness."

The girl and her five siblings are now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

To read more on this story visit KSAT.com.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.