Parents of young kids found wandering accused of neglect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After neighbors reported to police finding two young children wandering outside in a Westside neighborhood Saturday and their father passed out inside the home, both parents were arrested and charged with child neglect.

According to the police report, officers found trash and human feces in the living room, on the kitchen walls and on the carpet of each of the bedrooms floors of this house on Woodcrest Road, off Lakeshore Boulevard. JSO also found the bathtub was filled with water and there was nothing from keeping the kids from entering the tub.

John Wingate, 36, and Jessica Miller, 33, were charged with child neglect.

According to the arrest report, Wingate told police he and Miller are meth users. Miller told officer she knows the living conditions are poor and that the kids are in danger when she lets Wingate, who she knows uses drugs, watch the kids.

