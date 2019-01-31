Parents offered classes on dangers smartphones can pose for kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The FBI in Jacksonville and Duval County Public Schools Parent Academy are offering parents free sessions on how to “Be Smart with your Kids’ Smartphone.”

The presentations educate parents on the latest social media apps that offenders are using to target and manipulate kids. Special agents who investigate violent crimes against children will show parents how technology has been used in cases from the Jacksonville area, and provide guidance to protect other children from being victimized. The content of the presentations may not be appropriate for youth, and parental discretion is advised.

The next session will be held at Sandalwood High School on Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. If you miss that session, another one will be held at Fletcher High School on Feb. 26 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Both events are free, and parents and educators from neighboring school districts are welcome.

Although not required, registration is suggested.

The Parent Academy is a free family resource that promotes parental involvement, enhances student

achievement and supports a caregiver's need for personal and individual growth. For information

on other available courses, click here.

