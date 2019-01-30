Park rangers return to Timucuan Preserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After President Donald Trump signed a bill to temporarily open the federal government for three weeks, ending the longest shutdown in U.S. history, rangers with the National Park Service were back on the job in places like Northeast Florida's Timucuan Preserve.

Rangers and visitors alike seem thrilled to enjoy the outdoors Tuesday when Timucuan Preserve, which includes Kingsley Plantation and Fort Caroline, resumed regular operations.

Some patrons tentatively strolled up to the visitor center, while others ran across the trails they know so well as the 47,000 acres of uplands and marsh once against offered history and recreation in Jacksonville.

"You can go out to the Kingsley Plantation. You can go to Fort Caroline. There's the Theodore Roosevelt area right here with 400 acres of trails and different things to do," explained Timucuan Preserve Superintendent Chris Hughes.

He said that he and his staff couldn't wait to return to their jobs -- partly because they weren't paid during the partial government shutdown, but mostly because of their love of the parks and the natural beauty.

"We have these jobs because we're very passionate and we love what we do. We love protecting these natural, cultural resources," Hughes said. "So just being able to come in and get back to that public service, I think, put a smile on everybody's face, for sure."

Hughes pointed out what he loves and steered patrons in the right direction.

"They'd call me even when the government shut down -- just, you know, asking, 'When can we come back? What can we do to help?'" Hughes said. "You can tell that these national parks in Jacksonville mean a lot to people."

Some of the patrons included a couple from South Carolina who were heading south, but hoping Timucuan would be their first stop.

"We're going to Key West, the Tortugas, Everglades and other national parks -- Biscayne," said Sam Passarella. "We're hoping that everything is open and up and running."

"We just arrived, but we know about the history from the PBS program that we recently watched," Linda Boan said. "And before we're on our way to St. Augustine first, we wanted to stop by Fort Caroline just to, you know, enhance our historical perspective."

Workers who missed a paycheck are scheduled to get back pay soon.

The superintendent told News4Jax that the park has 23 rangers on the job right now, but it had hired people just before the shutdown. Now, the park is back to the onboarding process and is training new workers for the job.

