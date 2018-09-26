App, kiosks to make paying for parking easier in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., - In the next few months, the city of St. Augustine will make more changes to its parking system.

The city is in the process of removing the old, standard parking meters and replacing them with parking kiosks. The kiosks are a pay-by-plate system. They are currently already in place in the Plaza de la Constitucion.

“It will make parking a little bit easier for folks coming into town,” said Reuben Franklin, City of St. Augustine’s Mobility Program manager.

Starting in January, the city will launch a mobile app that will sync to the kiosks and allow drivers to pay for their parking even if they are not near their vehicle.

"Maybe they are out to dinner, they can re-up their parking through their phone instead of having to go back out to the car and pay,” Franklin said.

The city hopes to have the remaining kiosks installed in the next few months. The app is scheduled to launch in January.

