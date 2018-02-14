Parking ordinance aims to ease headaches for residents

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Changes to where you can park in St. Augustine will soon take effect. The goal is to make it easier for those who live in St. Johns County to find parking near their homes.



City commissioners voted unanimously to break down parking for residents into different zones.

Starting next week, only people living nearby designated spaces will be allowed to park there. The goal is to improve the quality of life of those living in the city.



Finding a parking spot along the historic streets of St. Augustine can be a challenge not only for visitors- but also residents. During the busy times of the year, people who live along the Matanzas Bay find themselves having to park blocks away from their homes.



A new parking ordinance that aims to reserve spots for residents could change things. Currently, people with an orange decal can park in any resident-only parking space. With the new ordinance, these spaces will be limited to people who live nearby.



Many residents are looking forward to the new zones. Others like Brittany Groy are unsure of what to expect.



“There’s not enough parking for people that live on these streets as it is, so I think creating zones- I mean it may make it easier, it may make it harder, but we will have to see,” said Groy.



Residents in other neighborhoods can apply for a designated zone along their street, if off-street parking is limited and parking on their street is impacted by people who don’t live there. The zone has to be at least one city block and the proposal needs to come from a majority of households in the area.

The city will then determine whether the area qualifies to be a part of the program.



Decals for the parking zones are limited to two per household at $30 each. To read the ordinance in full, click here.

