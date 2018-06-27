Parkland activist tops chart of '50 Badass' women by InStyle magazine

Parkland activist Emma González is a badass, according to InStyle magazine.

The magazine recognized her for her “passionate speech” after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

InStyle magazine lists her as number one and says this:

"1. Emma González: Her passionate speech after a gunman opened fire at her school in Parkland, Fla., killing 17 students and faculty, inspired a worldwide cry for gun reform in America. Since then she and her peers have taken on the powerful NRA, uniting their generation to push for stricter regulations."

Others who topped the list are The Women of Time’s Up, Katie Couric, and Jane Goodall.

Read the full list here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.