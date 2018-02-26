Parkland shooting survivor calls for Spring Break boycott of Florida until gun laws change

PARKLAND, Fla. - One of the teen survivors of the Florida school shooting suggested Saturday that tourists stay away from the state until gun control measures are enacted.

“Let’s make a deal DO NOT come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed. These [politicians] won’t listen to us so maybe [they’ll] listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL,” tweeted David Hogg, a 17-year-old senior and student reporter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida.

Better Idea: Spend your spring break in Puerto Rico, it's a beautiful place with amazing people. They could really use the economic support that the government has failed to provide. #SpringBreak2018 #SBinPurtoRico #itsspelled PUERTO RICO — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 24, 2018

The posts come as more than 1,000 people from across the state, including busloads from Jacksonville, arrived in Tallahassee on Monday to rally for gun reform. Among those making the trip are high school students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting on Valentine’s Day.

