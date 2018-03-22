Parkland students on cover of Time magazine: 'Enough'

PARKLAND, Fla. - The Parkland teens spearheading Saturday's March For Our Lives rally in Washington are being hailed on the cover of Time magazine.

The cover features Marjory Stoneman Douglas students Jaclyn Corin, Alex Wind, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky and David Hogg, representing a much larger group that is driving a movement against gun violence. The students are also holding a gun-reform rally Thursday at a charter school in Washington where two students were killed with guns this year.

TIME's new cover: The school shooting generation has had enough https://t.co/4YI173gqTx pic.twitter.com/7yFEXuVjyb — TIME (@TIME) March 22, 2018

Back in Miami, the organization Sandy Hook Promise honored Miami-Dade County Public Schools on Wednesday for its efforts to train students on how to identify and help at-risk students before violence happens.

More than 3 million students have been trained across the US. The group says it has helped avert multiple school shooting plots, several teen suicides, and other acts of violence.



