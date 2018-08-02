Part of Southern St Johns County Beach reopens to traffic

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - You can now drive on a limited portion of southern St. Johns County beach from the Crescent Beach access ramp.

A 1.6 mile portion of the beach is now accessible to two-way traffic. It had been closed to erosion and other storm related issued.

The Ft. Matanzas ramp remains closed due to damage from Hurricane Matthew.

Driving on any St. Johns County beach is always subject to local weather, tidal conditions, and the amount of beach available to safely accommodate pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

If you plan to drive on that portion of the beach, officials encourage you to exercise caution and be aware of your surroundings.

