Passenger survives fall from cruise ship

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - A cruise ship passenger survived after falling overboard this week, WOFL reports.

Cruise line officials say the guest fell into the water Tuesday night while they were sailing near the Bahamas. Officials say crews pulled her out after about an hour.

“All the people that were out on the balcony all started applauding after the captain came on and made an announcement that they had found her and that they had gotten her out of the water and she was going to be okay,” one passenger said.

A statement from Norwegian said, in part, “After recovery, the guest was taken to the onboard medical facility for evaluation. It has been reported that they are in a stable condition. The ship arrived in Port Canaveral this morning as scheduled. The guest immediately disembarked to receive any additional medical attention necessary on shore. We are thankful that our team reacted quickly and was able to rescue the guest.”

The ship docked at Port Canaveral Wednesday morning

