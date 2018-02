JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If your passport is expiring any time soon, you may want to go ahead and renew it because the cost is about to go up.

Starting April 2 the state department is increasing what it calls the execution fee from $25 to $35 dollars. As a result, you'll have to pay $145 to renew your passport at the post office instead of $135.



You can bypass the execution fee entirely by renewing your passport by mail. All you have to do is fill out this form.