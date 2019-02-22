Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting

May 19, 2015: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announces during the NFL owners meetings in San Francisco that he will not appeal the Deflategate punishment handed down to the team by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

JUPITER, Fla. - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is among dozens of men recently swept up as part of a recent sex trafficking sting at a Palm Beach County day spa, according to multiple reports.

Kraft, 77, is charged with two counts of soliciting a prostitute, Jupiter Police Chief Robert Kerr said at a Friday morning news conference. The charges are linked to a months-long sex trafficking probe.

The sting operation was focused on Orchids of Asia Day Spa. As WPTV’s Erica Rakow reports, police said they have “video evidence” showing Kraft and other men engaged in “sexual acts” at the spa.

Chief Kerr said Kraft, who owns a home in Palm Beach, visited the day spa on two separate occasions and was driven to the business both times, according to a report from our sister station WPLG.

As NBC News reports, a Kraft spokesperson has released a statement in response to the charges. "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity," the statement said in part.

This is a developing story.

