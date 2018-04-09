Patrol Squadron 8 returns home after 180-day deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The '"Fighting Tigers"' of Patrol Squadron 8 returned home after a 180-day deployment to the Western Pacific.

Loved ones of all ages gathered at NAS JAX for the homecoming six months in the making.

Family members arrived with homemade signs and American flags, anxiously awaiting the big moment.

"It's, you know, stomach-turning, but in a good way," Christy Lamm said. "It's, you know, you're anxious, you want it to happen, and it just seems like it takes forever."

The crowd spotted the plane as it made its way toward the runway, taxiing over to the hanger, and then there was the wave of emotions as family members were reunited.

"I don't know that I can put it into words -- what I would say is it's probably your best day," Executive Officer Zachary Stang said. "It's your best sunshine, the best song you've ever heard, the best drive you've ever had. It's an enormous investment that we make, I think, in our careers, but more importantly, in the country. I think that is repaid in a lot of ways, and in some ways, it's returning home like this."

"I cry every time," Lamm said. "I'm just an emotional person. I love everybody. I have a huge heart. I want everybody to have that moment because its so special."

NAS JAX called the deployment a "success," with 3,500 flight hours logged.

