Patronis calls for Citizens lobbyist registration

Lobbyists might be required to register when going before state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis asked Citizens President Barry Gilway on Wednesday to appear before Gov. Rick Scott and the state Cabinet to discuss potential changes to the corporation’s internal code of ethics.

“Currently, lobbyists are not statutorily required to disclose their efforts on behalf of clients and private interests they represent before Citizens Property Insurance Corporation,” Patronis wrote to Gilway on Wednesday. “Florida’s state-backed insurer should be subject to the same rules as state agencies and organizations such as water management districts.”

Citizens Chairman Chris Gardner quickly replied that officials from the insurer will appear before the Cabinet “with specific proposals on how to accomplish the goals outlined in (Patronis’) letter.”

The next meeting of the Cabinet, which includes Patronis, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, is May 15.

Any changes would have to go before the Legislature.

As of March 31, Citizens handled 440,351 policies.

News Service of Florida