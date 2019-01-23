Patronis calls for recognizing Jerusalem as capital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants Florida to follow the lead of President Donald Trump and take a position that Jerusalem is the “eternal and undivided capital” of Israel.

Patronis sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the other members of the Cabinet --- Attorney General Ashley Moody and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried --- proposing to make the proclamation at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.

“This resolution will send a clear message to the world: Florida remains committed to our steadfast relationship with Israel,” Patronis said in a statement released with the letter. “As a state, we must continue to demonstrate our broad and deep support for our ally and economic partner by implementing pro-Israel policies.”

In December 2017, Trump announced his administration would begin a process of moving the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The move upset many people in the Arab world and Western allies, while fulfilling a Trump campaign pledge.

Patronis’ request came a week after DeSantis announced that Florida employees will no longer be reimbursed for Airbnb stays while traveling, as the state considers economic sanctions over the home-sharing platform’s decision against listing properties in the West Bank, an area that is a major flashpoint in Israeli-Palestinian relations.

DeSantis said the State Board of Administration is expected Tuesday to review a report that adds Airbnb to a list prohibiting state investment in companies that boycott Israel.

The company is working to go public later this year.

The State Board of Administration, comprised of DeSantis, Moody and Patronis, oversees investments in the state’s pension program

News Service of Florida