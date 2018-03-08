Pedal, Pedal, Drink: 'Paddle Pub' coming to Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The perfect spring break activity has arrived! (For those 21+ of course)

Kraken CycleBoats announced that its pedal boat party tour is now in the River City area!

The 'booze boat' lets passengers pedal at one of 10 stations set up around the bar on a boat while enjoying a frosty beverage. The company says the parties are perfect for brthdays, bachelorette and bachelor parties, and team building.

Each two-hour boat tour will start at Friendship Park on the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville. Weekday tours cost $35 per person and weekend tours cost $39 per person. Passengers buying individual tickets must be 21 or older.

"Our CycleBoat will have you floating up and down the St. Johns River, allowing you to take in the incredible sights of downtown Jacksonville, as well as catch a glimpse of the dolphins that cruise the waterways!," the Kraken CycleBoats website explains.

