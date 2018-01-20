Pedestrian stuck, killed in Clay County

Green Cove Springs, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash on State Road 21 at County Road 315C, north of Keystone Heights, early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 4:15 a.m. Troopers report that S.R. 21 has reopened, but have not released a preliminary report with details of the crash.

This article will be updated when the victim's name and other information become available.

