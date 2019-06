JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was walking in the left lane of Dunn Avenue just west of Duval Road when she was hit head-on by a car early Sunday morning.

The driver stopped a short distance away from the woman when another car hit her. The second car stopped in the median part of the road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges for the drivers are pending an investigation.

