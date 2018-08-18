Pedestrian hit by car on Berry Avenue in Arlington, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police were sent to investigate a hit-and-run crash Friday night involving a pedestrian in Arlington.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Berry Avenue near Atlantic Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was rushed to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

Investigators are looking for a red vehicle with damage to its front end. The make and model of the vehicle were unclear.

