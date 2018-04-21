Pedestrian hit by truck on Normandy Boulevard on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating crash that happened on Saturday morning on the Westside and left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Troopers said a person who was in the grass center median walking north was hit by a truck while trying attempting to cross Normandy Boulevard , just west of Hammond Boulevard, around 7 a.m.

Investigators said the pedestrian was not crossing at a crosswalk and was hit by a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck being driven by Barbara Turner, 70, of Ponte Vedra Beach.

The Florida Highway Patrol will not identify the victim until the family has been notified.

No charges have been filed against the driver and troopers said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

