NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was transported to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries after being hit by a car.

FHP said a person driving a Ford F-250 hit William Cody McIntosh, 33, on U.S. 1 at Davis Road around 1 a.m Sunday.

Charges are pending against the driver, FHP said.

