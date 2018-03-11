Pedestrian hit by 2 cars on US 301 dies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a man was died Saturday night after he was hit by two cars on U.S. 301 in Alachua, south of Waldo.

Troopers said one driver northbound on 301 at 8:43 p.m. struck the pedestrian. Then a second driver could not stop in time and also hit the man. Troopers said he died at the scene.

Authorities said charges are pending.

Investigators are still trying to determine the pedestrian's identity. He is a white man between 50 and 60 years old with medium graying hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and brown leather jacket. He also had a faded tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to call FHP at 1-800-387-1290.

