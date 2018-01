ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in a crash involving an Amtrak train off Doctors Lake Drive, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

It occurred just before 8:30 a.m. near the railroad crossing at Doctor's Lake Drive and Woodland Avenue.

The Florida Highway Patrol will handle the investigation.

