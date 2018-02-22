Peeps debut pancake flavor

Peeps is offering brand new flavors just in time for the Easter holiday. Some of them are a little unusual.

One is a pancake and syrup flavor. This particular flavor is only sold at Kroger grocery stores. The other kinds hitting stores include sour cherry, lemon sherbet, orange sherbet and Neapolitan. Some of the flavors include sweet and creamy filling or chocolate and strawberry filling.

Most of the flavors will be sold at Target or Walmart.

There's even a mystery flavor hitting store shelves, with many people going online to guess what flavor they think it is.

