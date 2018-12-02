Driver in critical condition after crash on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - An early morning car crash has left someone with life-threatening injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The accident happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy and Canal Street at 5:48 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived they found a person suffering from life-threatening injuries. That person, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital.

The other driver left the scene, but police say returned after officers arrived.

