Man run over in Walmart parking lot freed from under SUV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was trapped underneath a car after being run over in a parking space Wednesday morning at a Jacksonville Walmart, firefighters said.

According to Jacksonville Fire Rescue's Twitter page, crews were called to the Walmart on San Jose Boulevard near I-295 just after 11 a.m.

Video from the scene shows the man, who was completely under the SUV, being pulled out from under the vehicle after firefighters were able to lift the SUV and slide him onto a backboard. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses said the man was standing in the parking space as a driver backed out, and the driver who next pulled into the space didn't see the man and ran over him.

The man's age has not been released.

