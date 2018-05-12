Shooting near the University of Florida

GAINESVILLE,Fla., - Police in Gainesville are searching for the man who shot another person near the University of Florida campus.

Just after 3:30 a.m., a campus alert was sent out saying there was a shooting at West University Avenue. The person was taken to UF Shands Gainesville and their condition is unknown.

The shooter is described as a male. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and may have ran towards Alligator Alley.

If you have any information you can call police at 352-955-1818.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.