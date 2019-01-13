Person shows up to hospital with gunshot wound, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A person showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning at 12:10 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Based on the information officers were given, they went to Main Street to investigate the shooting. At this time it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can also email information to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.