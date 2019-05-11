Person sought for stealing doors off semi truck in Hollister, deputies say

HOLLISTER, Fla. - The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a person who deputies said stole doors off of a semi truck in Hollister on May 1.

Deputies said the person stole the driver's and passenger doors from a 2014 Kenworth semi truck owned by C&W Trucking company.

Deputies provided a picture of one of doors, which are white with the C&W logo on it. A picture of the person they are looking for was also provided.

Anyone who has any information or can help identify the person is asked to call Detective Mike Wells at 386-222-9533 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477.​

