JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was wounded Friday in a shooting involving a Jacksonville police officer, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A source confirmed no officers were hurt in the shooting. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened in the Paxon area, not far from the Paxon School for Advanced Studies.

