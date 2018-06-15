Personnel relocated as Flagler County Sheriff's Office Operations Center evacuated

BUNNELL, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office Operations Center was completely evacuated Friday afternoon, which was prompted after employees filed workers' compensation claims because of symptoms potentially related to the building, officials said.

The building at 901 East Moody Blvd. was completely evacuated as of 2:30 p.m.

Officials said the building's evacuation was prompted after 27 sheriff's office employees filed the workers' compensation claims.

While air quality testing was completed and remediated earlier this year, employees continued to suffer from symptoms after re-entry to the building, officials said. The return or worsening of employees' symptoms caused Sheriff Rick Staly to request more extensive testing by the county and a complete move out of the building until the building can be deemed safe.

Officials said the move began with the east side of the building Monday and concluded with the executive offices Friday.

The sheriff and his executive staff were the final tenants to vacate the building, officials said.

Staly hired a medical doctor to review all claims and medical reports hoping to identify a potential link, according to the sheriff's office.

"This profession is dangerous enough from criminals," Staly said. "My employees should not have to live in fear of their workplace causing them illnesses. I want to thank the Flagler County Administrator, the Board of County Commissioners, the County's IT staff, Heidi Petito and her staff, and all of the employees of the county and the courthouse for assisting us and welcoming us into our temporary accommodations. We are hopeful for a swift resolution to this issue."

Flagler County Sheriff's Office

It is unknown when sheriff's office employees will be able to move back into the Sheriff's Operations Center or the long-term outcome, according to the sheriff's office. ESI, an environmental firm hired by the county, began taking samples and testing Thursday, June 14.

Officials said the Sheriff's Investigative Services Division, Records Unit, Seniors versus Crime Unit, and Community Policing Command Staff have relocated to the first floor of the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center (Courthouse), at 1769 E. Moody Blvd. in Bunnell. A sheriff's office Public Safety Officer will staff the front desk.

The second floor will house the Governmental Affairs and Volunteers Manager, Human Resources, Business Services, Accreditation, Public Affairs and General Counsel, officials said. The Flagler County Sheriff, Undersheriff and Victims' Advocates are on the third floor.

Officials said the Training Unit, Purchasing Unit, Crime Scene Investigators, and Evidence Unit have relocated to the Jail Administration Building at 1002 Justice Lane in Bunnell.

All email addresses and phone numbers for all agency personnel will remain the same, officials said.

